Ginni Chatrath Roasts Kapil Sharma During His Netflix Standup Special Promo; Watch

Comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to take his fans on a laughter riot with his new special standup comedy on Netflix titled Kapil Sharma: I Am Not Done Yet. A new promo of the show was shared by the comedian on his social media handles, which featured Kapil in a never seen before avatar. But in the promo, it was his wife, Ginni Chatrath who stole the show as she roasted her husband in his own standup special episode.

Ginni Chatrath reveals why she married Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma shared a new promo of his special standup episode for Netflix, Kapil Sharma: I Am Not Done Yet, on his Instagram, that also featured a small clip of his wife Ginni Chatrath. In the video, the comedian could be heard asking "Aap ne mere se Shaadi kyu ki?" (why did you marry me), to which Ginni had a hilarious reply and said, ''Sab log ameer log se shaadi karte hai,mene socha kisi gareeb se karne charity kar deti hu." (Everyone gets married to rich people, I thought I should get married to someone poor for charity). Ginni's response had the entire audience burst into laughter.

Kapil had recently shared a promo for his standup special episode and opened up about his new show. In the promo, he could be heard saying, "Hi, this is Kapil Sharma and I’m from Amritsar and I’m done with my English." The comedian continued and said that he has been in the industry for 25 years and has been working in the TV industry for 15 years, but he never took comedy seriously and didn't know that one could get paid for standup comedy.

Kapil Sharma: I Am Not Done Yet will premiere on Neflix on January 28, 2022, and will also mark Kapil's OTT debut.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot in 2018 in Jalandhar, Punjab. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter in 2019 and then a son in 2021. In a recent interview with The Man magazine, Kapil revealed that he met his wife during his college days in Punjab.

