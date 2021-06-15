Gurmeet Choudhary Shares Interesting Fact About Alfred Hitchcock's 'Psycho'

Television actor Gurmeet Choudhary took to Twitter on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, to share an interesting fact about olden movies. The actor spoke about Alfred Hitchcock’s much-acclaimed film Psycho’s trailer. On reading about this fact, fans went out to flood the comment section with their thoughts on the trivia.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Gurmeet Choudhary shared a tweet where he spoke about the trailers in the 60s. He gave an example of Alfred Hitchcock’s film Psycho. Sharing the poster image he wrote, “The official trailer back in 1960 ran on for over six minutes and thirty seconds, a feat unheard of in today's trailers. Psycho (1960) Alfred Hitchcock #Alfredhitchcock #psycho”. Take a look at the tweet below.

The official trailer back in 1960 ran on for over six minutes and thirty seconds, a feat unheard of in today's trailers.

Psycho (1960)

Alfred Hitchcock

#Alfredhitchcock #psycho pic.twitter.com/FcdymDFQst — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) June 15, 2021

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users lauded the actor for sharing the fact, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “woww interesting fact … thank you champ for sharing”. Another user wrote, “Thanku for sharing this Gurru”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Thanku for sharing this Gurru pic.twitter.com/H1UFtRTJO2 — PUNEET sirf GURRU DEEWANI (@SekhonPuneet) June 15, 2021

woww interesting fact … thank you champ for sharing 🤗😄 — Nisha🦋insane GC deewani🦄 (@Nisha_2727) June 15, 2021

Have a beautiful day champ ❤️😍 — Kiruthika sundaram🌠 (@itss_kiruthika) June 15, 2021

Gurmeet Choudhary recently collaborated with singer Jubin Nautiyal and Bhushan Kumar's T-series to film the music video for the song Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka. Gurmeet plays the heartbroken protagonist in the song, which is based on the concept of unrequited love. On June 8, 2021, the official music video for Gurmeet Choudhary's new song was released, and the actor took to social media to share the news with his fans. Watch the music video below.

About Psycho

Psycho, released on June 16, 1960, is a psychological horror-thriller film produced and directed by Alfred Hitchcock. Joseph Stefano wrote the screenplay, which was based on Robert Bloch's 1959 novel of the same name. The film stars Anthony Perkins, Vera Miles, Janet Leigh, John Gavin and Martin Balsam in lead roles. The plot revolves around a Phoenix secretary who steals $40,000 from her employer's client, flees, and checks into a remote motel run by a young man who is ruled by his mother.

Image: Gurmeet Choudhary Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.