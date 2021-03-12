Gurmeet Choudhary Showcases His Dances Moves On Emraan Hashmi's Single 'Lut Gaye' | Watch

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of him dancing to Jubin Nautiyal's newly released song Lut Gaye featuring Emraan Hashmi. The actor uploaded an Instagram Reel where he is seen getting out of his car and immediately bringing out his wacky dance movies to the contemporary romantic ballad track, composed by Tanishk Bagchi. He captioned the video, "Dance is music made visible #gurmeetchoudhary #dance #dancechallengegurmeet #reels #lutgaye #kutti #fridayvibes (sic)". Take a look at the video and check out what fans reacted to his dancing skills here.

Gurmeet Choudhary to star in Zee5 horror film The Wife

Gurmeet Chaudhary will next be seen in the upcoming horror film The Wife on Zee5. The film also stars debutant Sayani Gupta as the actors portray a married couple who is haunted by a sinister malevolent presence in their flat. The supernatural presence threatens their marriage and the couple must not only find ways to eliminate the supernatural entity but also save their marriage in the process. The film marks the debut of director Sarmad Khan and will be released on the Zee5 platform on March 19. Take a look at the official trailer of The Wife here.

About Gurmeet Choudhary's shows and films

Gurmeet is well known for his performances in television shows. He made his acting debut in the 2008 television show Ramayan as Ram, opposite Debina Bonnerjee who played the role of Sita. Gurmeet had also participated in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Debina. Post this, he also appeared in the show Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi alongside Drashti Dhami, from 2010-11. He also essayed a lead role in the Zee TV show Punar Vivah as Yash Sindhia, a widower father of two.

Gurmeet rose to national fame for winning the fifth season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa with choreographer Shampa Sonthalia. He also appeared in Nach Baliye season 6 once again with his wife Debina and ended as the runner up that season. He has also participated in the action-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (season 5) where he became the first runner up.

With respect to films, he made his Bollywood debut with the psychological thriller Khamoshiyan (2015). In 2016, he was seen in Wajah Tum Ho, another thriller alongside Sharman Joshi. His most recent appearance in films was the 2018 action war film Paltan where he played Captain Prithvi Singh Dagar a real-life officer of the Indian Army.

