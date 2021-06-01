Happy Birthday Pooja Gor: Netizens Shower Wishes For The 'Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya' Star

Television actor Pooja Gor celebrates her 30th birthday today, on June 1. The actor became a household name through her role of Pratigya in the Star Plus show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya which successfully ran from 2009 to 2012. Pooja along with her co-star Arhaan Behll who played Krishna Singh reprised their roles in the sequel Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 which premiered on March 15, 2021. The actor turned a year older today and netizens showered their love for their beloved star from the show.

Netizens shower wishes for Pooja Gor's birthday

On the occasion of Pooja Gor's birthday, one of her fans made a collage of the actor from her onscreen work as well as from her personal life and wrote in the tweet "Here is CDP for@poojaAgor's birthday #PoojaGor". A fan shared her portrait photo and wrote, "Happy birthday Pooja Gor #PoojaGor". Another fan used the Instagram timer on the photo of Pooja Gor which showed her like a queen wearing a crown. The post read "Queen Ka Birthday" and the fan wrote "Queen of acting Pooja Gor". One of the fans made a collage of Pooja Gor's photos from the debut to her present acting roles and the collage read "Happy Birthday Pooja Gor, Wishing you a happy and healthy life". Many netizens shared her photos along with their wishes on Twitter. Take a look-

Happiest birthday @poojaAgor 🍰🥳 May god bless you with all the kinds of happiness and blessings 😇😍 May all your birthday wishes come true 🥰😘#HappyBirthdayPoojaGor#PoojaGor pic.twitter.com/2J9fblgyqC — Nuskie (@Nushkie_11) June 1, 2021

Pooja Gor urf Pratigya😘😘😘😍😍😍❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/3ezVZ01SCO — Usha Bhoi (@bhoi_usha) June 1, 2021

A look at Pooja Gor's shows

Pooja Gor had debuted on television through Imagine TV's Kitni Mohabbat Hai in 2009. She starred alongside Karan Kundra and Kritika Kamra as Purvi, sister-in-law of Kamra's character. She featured with her famous role of Pratigya from Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya in various shows as guest appearance including Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and many more. Gor hosted the crime drama Savdhaan India from 2013 to 2015. She starred as the main lead Dr. Roshni in the medical drama Ek Nayi Ummeed Roshni in 2015. She made her film debut through the 2018 film Kedarnath which starred the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

IMAGE: POOJA GOR'S INSTAGRAM

