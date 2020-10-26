Here Is Rohanpreet Singh's Net Worth As He Ties The Knot With Neha Kakkar; Read

Rohanpreet Singh has been working in the music industry for a long time and has been a part of several projects in his career. More so, Rohanpreet has also been a part of many television shows. Here is everything you need to know about Rohanpreet Singh’s massive net worth. Read more details about the singer’s career.

Also Read | US Welcomes India's Rise As A Leading Regional And Global Power

Rohanpreet Singh's net worth

As per a report published in Woodgram.com, Rohanpreet Singh’s net worth is estimated to be around $100,000 – $1M (USD). Besides being a singer, Rohanpreet Singh has also appeared in the much-loved singing reality show, Rising Star season 2 and in Saregamapa Lil Champs. In Saregamapa Lil Champs, Rohanpreet Singh grabbed the first runner up position.

Woodgram.com further claims that Rohanpreet was born and brought up in Patiala and his father Gurinder Pal Singh was a sportsperson at the Punjab State Electricity Board. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh recently released a song in collaboration, which is titled Nehu Da Vyah. Featuring Neha and Rohapreet in the video, the lyrics of the romantic number are penned by Neha Kakkar, while Rajat Nagpal has composed the song. More so, the song is presented by Anshul Garg and has crossed over 6.9 million views on YouTube within 3 days of its release.

Also Read | Erdogan Lashes Out Again At French President

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in a close-knit, yet extravagant affair in Delhi’s Gurudwara in the Anand Karaj ceremony. Pictures and videos of the couple started surfacing on social media as they completed the 'pheras' and put the garlands on each other amid cheers from their well-wishers. More so, Neha also played the ukulele to dedicate the Nehu Da Vyah song, which released just a few days ago, with Rohanpreet also crooning towards the end. Take a look.

Also Read | US Welcomes India's Rise As A Leading Regional And Global Power

Also Read | Erdogan Lashes Out Again At French President

(Image credits: Rohanpreet Singh Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.