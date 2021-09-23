‘Rashmi Rocket’ Trailer: Taapsee Plays Determined, Emotional-yet-resilient Athlete; WATCH

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming sports, Rashmi Rocket released on Thursday at 6.30 PM. The actor is currently gearing up for the digital release of her film, which will take place on October 15 on Zee5. Stepping into the shoes of an athlete, the trailer sees Taapsee portray the struggles and obstacles that several female athletes face.

Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket trailer released

The Rashmi Rocket trailer sees Taapsee Pannu take on an all-new avatar as she steps into the shoes of an athlete, Rashmi. The film's trailer sees Taapsee's character engaging the viewer, as it explores her personal, romantic and athletic life in the trailer along with the struggles she must overcome. As the trailer proceeds, viewers assume the film takes a happy and positive tone, however, that changes when Rashmi must undergo a blood test and gender test, whose results have a massive impact on her life and career as an athlete.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer then witnesses the strong-willed Rashmi take matters into her own hands and filed a petition of human rights violation against the Indian Athletic Association. Not only is she an ace athlete, but she also believes in justice and is willing to fight for it. She puts up a strong case and stands up for several female athletes, who often find themselves in Rashmi's place. Apart from her fight for justice, the trailer also features glimpses into her family life and also her hard work and determination Rashmi shows in her training.

The upcoming sports drama will also see Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles alongside Taapsee Pannu. The Haseen Dillruba actor had earlier taken to her Instagram account to share a short clip from the film and announce the much-awaited trailer. In the caption of the clip, she wrote, “On your marks aur get set toh ho chuka hai, ab bus go hona baaki hai. Rashmi, rocket ki speed se aa rahi hai aaj 6.30 baje.” The film will be helmed by Akarsh Khurana, who also directed the web series, Mismatched.



Taapsee Pannu's upcoming films

The actor was recently seen in Annabelle Sethupathi alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu. The film was a horror comedy that was helmed by Deepak Sundarrajan. The film was released on Disney+ Hotstar and was produced under the banner of Passion Studios. Pannu was soon be seen in Loop Lapeta opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin. The film will be the Hindi remake of the German film Run Lola Run. Apart from Rashmi Rocket, the actor will also be seen in another sports drama, Shabash Mithu, which will be based on the life of the Indian women's ODI cricket team captain, Mithali Raj.

Image: Instagram/@taapsee