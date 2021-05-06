Himanshi Khurana Gets The First Jab Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Says 'Lag Gai Sui'

Actor Himanshi Khurana took to Instagram to share the news of getting her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Himanshi shared a photo of herself from the vaccination centre in her Instagram story and wrote, “ Vaccine Done, Lag Gai Sui”. Himanshi Khurana had shared the news of herself being tested positive for COVID-19 last year and had successfully recovered from the disease.

Himanshi Khurana gets the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine

According to a report by Pinkvilla, some sources revealed that after taking the first shot of the vaccine, Himanshi Khurana felt slightly dizzy for some time. However, she was perfectly fine after a few minutes. Take a look at Himanshi Khurana’s Instagram story below.

Recently, the Centre opened COVID-19 vaccination drive for the age group of 18 years to 44 years from May 1, 2021. Since then, celebrities are helping in spreading awareness regarding the significance of vaccination. They are offering assistance in arranging resources as well as trying to spread hope and positivity. Actors are constantly reminding everyone to follow all the safety precautions laid by the government and try to stay at home as much as possible.

Himanshi Khurana’s social media presence

Himanshi Khurana is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently she also shared a fun video to spread awareness about getting vaccinated. In the caption, she wrote, “Aha, Let’s get vaccinated”. Take a look at Himanshi Khurana’s post below.

Several netizens agreed to her post and showered immense love. The post garnered more than five lakh views on Instagram. Check out some of the comments from the post below.

Himanshi Khurana on the work front

Himanshi Khurana made her acting debut with Jeet Jangey Jahaan in 2012. She then featured in several popular regional films like Sadda Haq, Leather Life, and 2 Bol. Before making her career in acting, she has acted in several popular music videos like Jodi-Big Day Party, Supna, and Fasli Batteray. In 2013, she featured in Hardy Sandhu’s song Soch, from which she rose to popularity. She is currently working with Gippy Grewal on the upcoming movie called Shava Ni Girdhari Lal.

Promo Image: Himanshi Khurana's Instagram

