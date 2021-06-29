Himanshi Khurana Shares First Look Of Her Next Song 'Zyada Vadia'; See

Actor and singer Himanshi Khurana, has recently announced the release of her new song and its music video, by revealing its first look. Titled Zyada Vadia, the music video of the song will also star Nishawn Bhullar. Just as Himanshi Khurana announced the song, her fans and followers poured in their love in the comment section and also expressed their excitement over it. Read on to know more about it.

Himanshi Khurana reveals the first look of Zyada Vadia

Himanshi Khurana shared a picture of the poster of Zyada Vadia’s music video, featuring her and Nishawn Bhullar. Himanshi and Nishawn have also provided the vocals to the song, along with Jass Bajwa. With lyrics by Babbu, the music of the song is composed by Vishal Mishra.

Himanshi Khurana caption this post with the announcement of its teaser release, writing, “Here's the first look of our song #ZyadaVadia. Teaser out tomorrow 29th June at 11 am only on the @clikrecords Youtube Channel. How excited are you?” Take a look at the post from Himanshi Khurana’s Instagram here:

Reactions from her fans of followers

Himanshi Khurana’s fans and followers got excited about this announcement, and also expressed it in the post’s comment section, saying they ‘can’t wait.’ Here are some of the comments from the post.

Himanshi Khurana’s latest and upcoming works

Himanshi Khurana has garnered a lot of love for her songs and music videos, and her performances in Punjabi films. She also got a lot of fame after being a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, in 2019, where she also met her beau, Asim Riaz. In April 2021 it was announced that she is going to star in another Punjabi film, titled Shava Ni Girdhari Lal, which is being directed by Gippy Grewal.

Before Zyada Vadia, Himanshi Khurana had featured in the music video of the song Palazzo 2, along with Aman Hayer. The song had released in March 2021. Before that, in February, her solo song Surma Bole had come out, which was composed by The Kidd with lyrics written by Bunty Bains.

IMAGE: HIMANSHI KHURANA'S INSTAGRAM

