Hina Khan Flies Off To Enjoy Vacation In Maldives With Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal

Actor Hina Khan took to Instagram to share photos and videos of her vacationing in the Maldives. In the videos and photos, the actor can be seen enjoying the sunrise and special flavoured drinks at her hotel. In one of the videos, the actor also praises the sweet gesture of Kuramathi Islands for decorating her room for her welcome. Hina Khan went on a vacation in the Maldives with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Hina Khan shares vacationing photos and videos with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan's social media presence

Hina Khan is quite active on Instagram and keeps her fans entertained and updated about her daily life. Recently, she even shared a photo in which she can be seen doing some exercise. Hina Khan can be seen wearing aqua blue yoga pants with a matching top. In the caption, Hina wrote, "What if I fall? Oh, But my darling, What if you FLY". Check out her post below.

Fans showered immense love on Hina Khan's post. The post garnered more than three lakh likes on Instagram and over a thousand comments. Several fans and celebrities like Aamna Sharif and Mahima Chaudhry praised her efforts while several others called her an inspiration. Check out some of the comments below.

More about Hina Khan

Hina Khan was first seen as a contestant on Indian Idol. She then played the popular role of Akshara Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for seven years. She received four awards for her performance as Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later on, she appeared as a contestant on Fear Factor. In 2018, she played the role of Komolika Chaubey in Kasautii Zindagi Ki which got an amazing response from the audience. She also played an important role in Naagin 5. In 2020, she played the female lead in three movies like Smartphone, Hacked, and Unlock. Her role in Hacked received a positive response from the audience. She also played an important role of Gauri Batra in the web-series called Damaged 2 in 2020. Hina Khan is also a part of several music videos of popular songs like Raanjhana and Humko Tum Mil Gaye.

