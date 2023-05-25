Hina Khan Hopes G20 Summit Leads To More International Events In The Valley

Hina Khan recently returned from Srinagar after attending the G20 summit. She marked her presence at the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting on the third day of the event (May 24). Several photos and videos of her appearance are doing the rounds on social media.

Before going to the summit, Hina shared a photo on her Instagram story. In the photo, she can be seen travelling on the flight. She wrote, "#G20Summit #Srinagar." For the event, the actress sported an ivory-hued net-styled kurta teamed with matching pants. In one of the photos, she is seen giving a speech at the summit. Take a look at the photos below.

Why did Hina Khan attend the event?

Hina Khan attended the G20 summit to represent the entertainment industry. The actress, who was born and brought up in Kashmir was invited by Mr. Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor of Srinagar. During the event, she shed some light on Kashmir and spoke about her childhood days in the state. She also shared that this event will open an opportunity for the other international events to take place in the valley. This, in turn may help in promoting its culture Khan attended the event alongside several prominent celebrities across all walks of life including design, business, and a variety of fields.

Before Hina, Telugu actor Ram Charan also marked his presence at the Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation at the summit. He was reportedly the first actor from the South industry to represent Indian cinema at the summit. He spoke about many topics like film tourism, cultural diversity, cost-effectiveness, picturesque settings, technology, and more. In an interview with Republic Media Network, he said, "spoke to Republic Media Network and shed light on his experience in Kashmir. He said, "I think I had the best experience since I was a child until now. It is a magical place. It is a paradise on earth, no matter what we hear in the distress. It is still a place that pulls people back with such wide arms. It is not about the valleys and the mountains, it is about the big heart people here have and they really show what is the real Kashmir."