Hina Khan Pens Note For Sidharth Shukla, Thanks Him For THIS Reason

Hina Khan, on Thursday, shared a post on her Instagram Stories thanking late actor Sidharth Shukla. The actress thanked him for introducing her to his therapist. She shared an image and wrote, "Thank you, my friend for introducing me to your therapist in BB. Miss you (heart emoticon) #SidharthShukla."

Soon after, the therapist re-shared the post and thanked the actress for trusting in him. The therapist wrote, "Thank you Hina Khan for your trust in me... Can't thank Sidharth enough ever... Miss him so much. Later, Hina replied, "He must be smiling at us from heaven."

All about Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla

Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla participated together in the 14th season of the reality TV show. Inside the house, they shared a great bond and became best friends. For the unversed, both have been winners of the show but of different seasons. Hina won the season 11, while Sidharth lifted the trophy in season 13.

Sidharth Shukla death

The actor, who won the reality TV show in 2019, died on September 2, 2021, due to a heart attack. On the work front, the actor made his debut in the Television industry with the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He, however, rose to fame with Balika Vadhu. He is known for his performances in shows such as Dil Se Dil Tak, Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi and more. He has also worked in the Bollywood film - Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. His last work was the web series Broken But Beautiful 3.

Hina Khan's upcoming projects

Hina Khan made her acting debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is also known for her performances in TV shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5. Apart from TV shows, she has also worked in several films such as Hacked, Smartphone and Lines. Next, she will be seen in a web series titled Seven One, where she might play the role of a cop.