Hina Khan Is Twinning With The Ocean In A Blue Monokini As She Holidays In Maldives; See

On March 19, 2021, television actor, Hina Khan took to her official Instagram handle to drop a series of stunning pictures featuring herself. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a light blue coloured monokini and lounging by the serene beauty of the ocean. One can also see her enjoying the sunshine. It was only a few days ago that the actor jetted off to the tropical islands of the Maldives to relax with her beau, Rocky Jaiswal, amid her hectic schedule.

Hina Khan stuns in a light blue monokini in the Maldives

In the pictures, one can see her flaunting her toned body in a tinted blue monokini. She went for a no-makeup look and kept her short straight hair open. She is seen posing by the infinity pool in various poses as she looked away from the camera. As for the caption, she penned, “Ocean Breeze at @kuramathiisland. Loving it” with a red heart emoticon.

As soon as the pictures of Hina Khan in monokini were up on the internet, many of her fans and acquaintances rushed to compliment the actor and drop red heart emojis. Priyanka Udhwani commented, “Whaaat” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Rahat Kazmi said, “Omg... Mind blowing” with fire emoticons. While some wrote, “Killing it!” with a fire emoticon others hailed the actress by commenting, “Hottness overloaded” with a pair of fire emoticons.

Recently, Hina shared several pictures of herself where she can be seen sporting a multi-coloured co-ord set. She wore a hat and a pair of sunglasses to complete her look. As for the makeup, she kept it minimal and kept her short hair open. She captioned the post as, “Travel brings you more Power… this is my kind of happy place @kuramathiisland. Love it” with a loving face emoticon.

Amruta Khanvilkar commented, “Such a cutie” with a heart-eyed face emoji. Her Naagin co-actor, Adaa Khan dropped several heart-eyed faces. Priyanka Kalantri called her, ‘Hottie’ and dropped a pair of red hearts.

A peek into Hina Khan's photos

Image Source: Hina Khan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.