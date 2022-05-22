Last Updated:

Hina Khan Launches 'Country Of Blind' Poster At Cannes Film Festival 2022 India Pavilion

Actress Hina Khan is currently at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 that is underway at the French Rivera and launched the poster of her next film

Actress Hina Khan is currently at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 that is underway at the French Rivera. Hina's debut at the film festival in 2019 saw her launch the poster of her debut film Lines. And her second outing at the festival is seeing her launch the poster of her second film Country of Blind. Hina's second film is an Indo-English outing where she plays the role of a blind woman. Based on the 1800s timeline, Country of Blind showcases the lives of a valley full of blind people and how despite not having the gift of sight, they are living a happy and fulfilled life. 

The poster for Country of Blind was launched at the India Pavilion where Hina got a chance to talk about her movie and its significance among other things. She recalled anecdotes from her time prepping and shooting for the film in the beautiful valleys of Kashmir. 

Country of Blind is based on H.G. Wells' novel The Country of the Blind. Directed by Rahat Kazmi and co-produced by Hero's Faar Better Films, this is Hina Khan's second film after Lines whose poster has been unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

