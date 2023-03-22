Hina Khan Performs Umrah In Mecca Ahead Of Ramadan 2023

Hina Khan performed Umrah ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. The actress shared a series of photos from her visit to the holy city, Mecca. She was accompanied by her mother and brother. In one of the photos, Hina can be seen posing for the camera. She wore a white abayas and covered her head with a white dupatta. In second photo, she posed with her family. One of the photos gave a night view of the of the mosque. She wore a black abayas.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Doosra umrah mukammal..Mashallah Jazaakallah..May Allah accept our umrah and dua.. Thank you Allah for making it easy for us all..Thank you @alkhalidtours. To help us take this sacred journey to umrah.."

Hina Khan visits Mecca right before Ramadan

Before heading to her spiritual journey, Hina Khan expressed her gratitude on Instagram. She shared a photo, wherein she sported a white ethnic suit. She covered her head with a white dupatta. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "So looking forward to my very first Umrah. So grateful."

The actress also shared a series of photos from her travel journey. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Labaik Allahuma Labbaik

Moreover, Hina also posted a transition reel. In one of the video, she can be seen looking at the photo of Mecca Sharif. In another video, the actress posed infront of the mosque. Alongside the post, she wrote, "Pehla Umrah mukammal

May Allah accept our ibadat #jazaakallah. Thank you @alkhalidtours for making this journey so comfortable and easy.."

The actress is making sure to share her spiritual journey with her fans and followers.