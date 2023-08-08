Hina Khan Schools Fan Who Asked Her To Buy Blue Tick On X: My Hard Earned Achievements...

X (formerly known as Twitter) users lost their legacy blue ticks on April 20, with only individual X users subscribing to 'Twitter Blue' getting verified handles. Following this, Hina Khan decided not to pursue the process of regaining their blue ticks. However, this decision attracted criticism from some followers, who questioned the authenticity of her account, deeming it "fake". In response to the criticism, the actress took a firm stand against the notion of buying a blue tick for verification.

3 things you need to know

X CEO Elon Musk announced on April 11 that users will lose the legacy blue check marks from April 20.

Hina Khan is known for her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 5 and Kasautii Zindaii Kay.

Hina asked Instagram to take away her verification mark in response to a troll.

'Real treasure lies far from this coveted blue tick'

Hina Khan shared her thoughts on the matter through a post where she addressed the "Blue Tick Verification" question. She shared screenshots of people's tweets who asked her to buy verification and emphasised the ease with which verification can be attained in today's age. She questioned the potential unintended consequences of this digital distinction.

She said that her identity is not determined by a digital platform's validation but by her journey and accomplishments. She expressed that her actual value and identity extend far beyond a programmed computer's validation. The actress conveyed that the real treasure of one's identity and accomplishments lies beyond the blue tick. She underscored that the blue symbol on a digital platform cannot adequately represent the genuine struggles, successes and experiences that shape an individual's journey.

(Hina Khan said that compassion and authenticity should take precedence over algorithms | Image: Hina Khan/Instagram)

"Consider this: if one day Instagram decides to retract my blue tick, would it impact my effort, my hard work, or my journey? Not in the slightest. I am not defined by a programmed computer's validation, but by my labor, my journey, and my accomplishments," she penned.

Hina Khan's special message for fans

Hina Khan conveyed an important message to her fan base, stating that true achievements and experiences are genuine badges of honour. She rejected the idea that the blue tick signifies one's core uniqueness or journey. She questioned whether the removal of a blue tick from her Instagram account would impact her efforts, hard work or journey. She further asserted that her identity is shaped by her labour, journey and accomplishments, rather than a digital validation.

In a bold move, she also asked Instagram to retract her verification symbol if they deemed it necessary. "So, @instagram if you ever feel the need to take away my verification symbol, feel free to do so; you have my permission," she said.

(Hina will star opposite Gippy Grewal and his son SHinda grewal in Shinda Shinda No Papa | Image: Instagram/Hina Khan)

On the work front, the actress has begun shooting for her Punjabi film debut Shinda Shinda No Papa.