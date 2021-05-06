Hina Khan Shares A Heartwarming Picture With Her Father, Fans Ask Her To Stay Strong

Popular television actor Hina Khan recently lost her father to cardiac arrest on April 20, 2021. The actor recently tested positive for the novel Coronavirus as well a few days ago and has been in home quarantine since. Hina took to Instagram recently and shared a heartwarming picture with her late father and here is everything you need to know about it.

Hina Khan's Instagram post

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Hina Khan has been going through very tough times ever since she lost her father to cardiac arrest and later, tested positive for the virus. The actor took to her official IG handle today and shared a picture where she can be seen hugging her father and captioned it, "I don’t know what to write🥺. Miss you 💔" The actor has been sharing several pictures of her late father on her IG stories for the last few days.

Netizens react on Hina Khan's post

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan has a following of 12.5 million people on the social networking site and her latest post, remembering her late father garnered close to 210k likes within less than an hour of sharing it. Fans and followers of the Naagin actor showered love and offered their support to her. While one of her followers wrote, "Stay strong ❤️❤️", another one stated, "Uh r a strong girl ❤️ make ur father proud always @realhinakhan."

The Unlocked actor had shared a note on her IG stories after her father's passing away and had written, "My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While ma and my family are mourning the loss, my social accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support.” A couple of days after this announcement, she tested positive for the virus and has been home quarantined since then.

On the work front, Hina will be seen in the upcoming music video titled Patthar Wargi, which is set to release on May 14. The number is composed and sung by B Praak and Ranvir. The actor was last seen in another album titled Main Aur Tu, alongside Jitendra Rai, Namita Lal, and Monica Aggarwal.

