Hina Khan Stuns In A Pink Bikini As She Shares New Pictures From Her Maldives Trip

Hina Khan has posted yet another sizzling bikini picture from her Maldives trip. In the picture, Hina can be seen relaxing on a beach. She plays with her hair and poses for the photos in a retro-inspired avatar. The actor is wearing a pink polka-dotted bikini. The bikini top is a hot pink colour with light pink polka dots and has a ribbon in the middle, tied into a knot. Her bikini bottom is high-waisted and has a lighter pink shade with hot pink dots on it. Hina Khan paired the look with a pair of cat-eye black sunglasses and decided to leave her hair open.

Hina Khan stuns in a pink bikini

Hina Khan's photos gained lots of love from fans who took to the comment section to call her a "hottie". Actor Nakuul Mehta too left a fire emoji in Hina's comment section. Many other fans dropped heart emojis and fire emojis for Hina Khan. The pictures have received more than 406k likes in a span of a few hours.

Hina Khan has been spending her vacation with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in the Maldives. She flew to the destination on March 17, 2021. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has posted many bikini photos for her fans on her Instagram account.

On March 27, 2021, she posted a picture of herself enjoying a cool shower in front of the beach. Hina wore a halter bikini top which exposed her back. She tied her hair up in a bun and gave her best poker face to the camera. In the caption, she gave a sweet "Hey!" to her followers. The picture gained more than 527k likes.

Prior to that on March 24, 2021, she posed in a blue bikini. The actor wore a white tube top and a pair of high waisted bikini bottoms with floral prints. She completed her look with a large straw hat, a pair of white-rimmed cat-eye sunglasses and dainty gold jewellery.

She also shared an underwater picture swimming in a wide pool at her hotel, Kumarathi Islands in the Maldives. She wore a colour-blocked bathing suit with zipper detail in the front. Hina looked like a mermaid in the pool with her graceful poses. See Hina Khan's pictures here:

Hina Khan enjoys her Maldivian vacation

(Promo Image courtesy: Hina Khan Instagram)

