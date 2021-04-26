Hina Khan Takes A Break From Social Media Post Her Father's Demise

Hina Khan's father passed away on April 20, 2021. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram account and shared a note announcing that she is taking a break from social media. Her social media accounts will now be managed by her team.

Hina Khan takes a break from social media

Taking to Instagram stories, Hina Khan wrote, “My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th April 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support & love.” She also shared another story that read, “This account is managed by Team Hina.”

Hina Khan lost her father due to cardiac arrest on April 20. She was filming in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir when she got the tragic news and immediately flew back to Mumbai.

According to her Instagram handle, Hina Khan seemed to be very close to her father. She often shared posts and stories about how caring her father used to be towards her. Hina even has a special highlight on her Instagram handle called "Dad pep talks". On Father’s Day, Hina shared few pictures along with her father and penned a note saying, “Always your Princess #DaddysLittleGirl Happy Father’s Day Dad”. Take a look at Hina Khan's Instagram post below.

About Hina Khan's career

Hina Khan became a household name after playing the role of Akshara in the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also appeared in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. The actor participated in Colors TV’s reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and more.

She was most recently seen in the music video of Bedard. The song released on YouTube on April 16, 2021, and features Stebin Ben alongside Hina. Bedard has been sung by Stebin Ben and the lyrics are penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. The video shows how love can take a toll at various stages of life, leaving one heartbroken. It has garnered positive reactions from fans and crossed more than 23 million views on YouTube.

