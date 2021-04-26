Hina Khan Tests COVID-19 Positive, Goes Under Home Quarantine

Hina Khan on Monday took to her Instagram handle to share her COVID-19 diagnosis and wrote that she has tested positive for the virus. Hina Khan's father passed away on April 20, 2021. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram account and shared a note announcing that she is taking a break from social media. Her social media accounts will now be managed by her team.

"In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care," Hina wrote.

Hina Khan takes a break from social media

Hina Khan lost her father due to cardiac arrest on April 20. She was filming in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir when she got the tragic news and immediately flew back to Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram stories, Hina Khan wrote, “My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th April 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support & love.” She also shared another story that read, “This account is managed by Team Hina.”

On the work front

She was most recently seen in the music video of Bedard. The song released on YouTube on April 16, 2021, and features Stebin Ben alongside Hina. Bedard has been sung by Stebin Ben and the lyrics are penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. The video shows how love can take a toll at various stages of life, leaving one heartbroken. It has garnered positive reactions from fans and crossed more than 23 million views on YouTube.