Hina Khan's Jaw-dropping 'Then And Now' Pic Will Leave Fans In Awe Of Her Transformation

Hina Khan had recently posted a series of photos on her Instagram which garnered major traction. Fans couldn't stop themselves from complimenting her beauty as she posed in an all-black outfit. The actor could be seen wearing a black bralette coupled with control briefs. Now, Hina Khan has shared a 'then and now' photo where she compared her look from earlier days to now. Check it out below -

Hina Khan's 'then and now' photo

Hina took to ger Instagram stories and shared a 'then and now' photo. In the first photo, Hina could be seen sporting a traditional look by wearing a floral saree coupled with jewellery. Whereas, the second photo was the recent one where she could be seen wearing an all-black modern outfit. Under the photo, Hina Khan wrote that 'Change is the only constant', looking back at the journey she has had in life.

Image courtesy - Hina Khan Instagram stories

This post comes days after Hina had posted a throwback photo where she could be seen sporting a glamorous outfit. Hina was seen donning a sequinned grey top coupled with a similar-looking skirt. She completed the glamorous look with a grey coloured jacket. In the caption, Hina Khan wrote 'Throw Sass like confetti' while writing that it is a throwback photo from a photoshoot she did for an entertainment magazine. Check out the post below -

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star recently also shared with Rocky Jaiswal. The two have been together for a while now and are open about their relationship with the fans. In the picture, Rocky could be seen sporting a striped black and white T-shirt, whereas Hina could be seen sporting an easy-looking Mickey Mouse T-shirt which was grey coloured. Hina and her beau Rocky had stepped out to buy groceries where Hina shared the glimpses from. The masks that are worn by the couple also featured their 'HK' and 'RJ' initials which were printed in golden colour against a black mask. Check out Hina Khan's photo from her day out for grocery shopping below -

Image courtesy - Hina Khan Instagram stories

