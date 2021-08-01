Hina Khan’s Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal On How ‘cultural Differences’ Became Their Strength

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are a celebrated couple in the Indian television industry who met on the sets of the popular tv show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and have been together since then. Recently, when Rocky Jaiswal spoke to the team of Hindustan Times, he opened up about his relationship with Hina Khan and even shed light on the cultural differences that existed in their lives.

Rocky Jaiswal on the cultural differences between him and his girlfriend Hina Khan

During the interview, Rocky Jaiswal spoke about how cultural differences between them had only become their strength and gave them an 'advantage in terms of guiding their life forward. Stating further, he even raised a question about whether there was anyone in India who hadn’t faced cultural differences and added how the whole point of it was whether it brought people closer or pushed them farther. Adding to it, he stated how it was about two people coming together, not about how he had been brought up.

Hina Khan’s boyfriend, Rocky further expressed his opinion about the differences between two people, he stated that ‘if the essence of the being of two people matches, then only it makes sense to be together.’ Adding to it, he mentioned how it wasn’t an arrangement but a coming together and revealed how there was a difference. Rocky Jaiswal even stated how he thought that no matter what the difference was if they were able to talk about it and you were able to communicate with each other.

While opening about how transparent he and Hina Khan were in their relationship, he added how they had been transparent and lovely to each other that gave them an advantage in terms of guiding their life forward. While signing off, he revealed how their differences were their strengths, because they probably knew both sides of the world.

As the couple never shy away from showcasing their love and bond in front of the world, they frequently dedicate sweet posts for each other on social media. Rocky Jaiswal once posted a heartfelt note for his beau, Hina Khan in which he expressed his love for her and wrote, “I can’t believe YOU happened to me yet I could have never wished for someone better !...” Take a look-

IMAGE: HINA KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

