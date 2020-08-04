When Hina Khan Said South Indian Cinema Prefers Only 'bulging' Female Actors

Actor Hina Khan rose to fame with her character as Akshara, in Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has received critical acclaim for many of her performances on television. After gaining a lot of love from the audience for her on-screen characters, Hina Khan participated in India’s most-watched reality television show, Bigg Boss 11, hosted by superstar Salman Khan. Khan received many votes and she became the first runner-up of the show.

While Hina Khan was inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, she was often involved in a lot of controversies due to the many statements that she made. Some time back, she made a comment made about the “body-type” of South Indian actors, and her comment didn’t go down well with many people. Read on to know more details about this story:

Hina Khan’s comment on South Indian actors

Hina Khan was one of the boldest and most outspoken contestants in the Bigg Boss 11 house. She garnered widespread popularity for her stint on the show. But, sometimes the things that the actor said while on the game show, did become quite controversial. While inside the house, the actor had once revealed during an episode that she rejected two big South Indian movies because the directors and the makers of the movie asked her to gain weight for the part and she was not comfortable with that. Hina Khan said they wanted the women to be 'bulging' and that she said ‘no’ to two big south Indian films because they wanted her to put on too much weight.

Just as the episode that showed Hina Khan saying this on camera, it set the South Indian film industry and its fans fuming in anger. The comment made by Hina Khan did not go well with many of the South Indian actors, who were very unhappy with TV actor for making such derogatory comments. Many actors like Sridevi Sreedhar, Hansika Motwani, and Khushbu Sundar took to their official Twitter accounts to express their opinions on the comment made by Hina Khan.

Look at the way this girl #Hinakhan @eyehinakhan, a TV star degrading South Indian cinema and its #Bulging heroines 😡😡😡 #Disgusting #BB11 https://t.co/MmoV2uWDJf?ssr=true — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) October 26, 2017

Doesn't she know a lot of Bollywood actors hv worked & are working in the our south industry ! Shame on you #hinakhan for trying 2demean us https://t.co/6ByNcYt8yI — Hansika (@ihansika) October 26, 2017

They need lessons from south on how to be dignified..That's why they remain where they are n our girls zoom past them..🙂🙂 https://t.co/PVJ7Gt0lSD — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) October 27, 2017

