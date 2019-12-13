Hindi TV Serials: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein And Other Popular Television Shows Based On Books

Most of us dream that our favorite novel must be converted into television series or movies. It is always a special experience to watch our favorite characters coming to life. Indian television shows mostly have a long life span and hence they are heavily based on twists and turns. Many of our beloved television serials are actually based on books. So, here is a list of Hindi tv serials that are based on some really memorable novels:

Some popular television shows based on books:

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

One of the most popular and loved television shows, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is based on a book named Custody by the author Manju Kapoor. The story of the serial is based on a Tamil dentist Dr. Ishita Iyer and a Punjabi CEO Raman Bhalla’s love story, set in the city of Delhi. Raman Bhalla’s daughter, Ruhi gets emotionally attached to Ishita and eventually, she brings the couple together.

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the longest-running television shows on the channel Zee TV. This show is based on the book Sense and Sensibility written by famous writer Jane Austen. In this show, Pragya plays the role of Elinor Dashwood.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Another longest-running television show is Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It is based on a book called Duniya Ne Oondha Chashma by a famous writer named Taarak Mehta’s column. This show is a comedy show which revolves around a society named ‘Gokuldhaam’ and its residents' amusing life that has sent the nation into laughter fits.

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil

This show is based on Manju Kapoor’s book named The Immigrant. Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil is a show that revolves around the life of a woman named Naina who is destined to marry Raghav. Raghav stays in a foreign country, but their journey is full of obstacles that they need to overcome.

