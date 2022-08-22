'House Of The Dragon' Showrunners Reveal Removing Credits In Ep 1 Was 'creative' Choice

The most awiated HBO drama House Of The Dragon recently premiered and seemigly wowed the audience. The drama is the official prequel to the Emmy Award-winning show Game Of Thrones and is based on a book series by George R. R. Martin. The show's first episode premiered on August 22 and its runners will release a new episode every week. While fans enjoyed the first episode, they spotted a main difference in it as it did not have the opening credit sequence compared to that of GOT.

Game Of Thrones fans enjyed wathcing the map of Westeros and the various houses in the show's opening sequence. The elaborate sequence also had an impeccable music based on the show's theme. However, viewers spotted the credit sequence was missing in its recently released prequel House Of The Dragon. While many have raised the question about the same, the makers of the show recently revealed the reason behind the missing sequence and spilt beans on when viewers will get to watch it.

In a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, House Of The Dragon co-creators Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik called the absence of the credit sequence a "creative choice." They further mentioned that the show's second episode, which will be released next week, will have the opening sequence. They said, "It seemed important that once the curtain went up so to speak, having a title sequence felt like an indulgence." "We wanted to get on and tell the story," the creators added.

Seemingly, fans will have to wait for another week to watch the much-awaited credit sequence of the HBO show. Previously, the makers of Game Of Thrones kept changing the credit sequence as the story moved forward in every season. This has fueled fans' excitement about the new show's credit sequence.

More about House Of Dragon

House Of The Dragon is set long before Game Of Thrones and focuses on the stories of the House Targaryen, roughly 200 years ago. The first season of the show will feature 10 episodes. Ramin Djawadi, who composed the music of GOT, has been roped in for the prequel show.

Image: Instagram/@houseofthedragonhbo