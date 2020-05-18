'Humari Bahu Silk' Crew Threatening Suicide Over Non-clearance Of Dues, Says Zaan Khan

Zaan Khan, who is the lead actor on the show Humari Bahu Silk, made a shocking revelation, according to a news portal. The actor claimed that the crew of the show has not been paid their dues. This has caused major problems and unrest among the crew who has now threatened to commit suicide if they don’t receive their payments.

'Humari Bahu Silk' crew threatens to commit suicide

Zaan Khan made a post in which he mentioned this issue. In the post, Zaan wrote how shocked he was to find out that the Humari Bahu Silk crew has not received their dues yet. He further added that the actors and technicians have threatened to commit suicide if they do not receive their payments in time. Zaan Khan mentioned that he is upset over the fact that such things still happen and questioned why it is still happening in such times of a global unrest situation.

He asked the broadcasters and the makers to do something about this issue and tagged them in the post he had made. In another post made by the actor, he wrote a long caption further highlighting this scenario. Zaan began by asking all his actor friends and fans to spread the word about this issue. Zaan expressed that he feels terrible about sharing such a piece of negative news but admitted that it is an issue that needs to be addressed and hence he will voice out for it. Zaan Khan mentioned that he is taking a stand for his crew members who work day in and day out to make the show what it is. He added that several technicians work on the show and therefore people enjoy it due to their hard work.

Zaan Khan added that he has worked with several productions in the past, and he went on to name a few. He mentioned that he had never faced or dealt with such a harsh issue faced by the crew and cast members. The actor mentioned that this is indeed the harsh reality of the industry and people need to spread the word so that the crew members get their justice. Zaan Khan then tagged the producers of the show and asked them to sternly wake up and pay the crew members their due credit. He also called the makers inhuman for such acts of negligence. While the nation faces lockdown, several sections of the society have been severely affected by this, especially the daily wage workers and several others. Hence this issue spread quickly on social media and has been going viral ever since.

