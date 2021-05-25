'I Feel Blessed': Rubina Dilaik Spreads 'power Of Positivity' After Recovering From COVID

After battling the novel coronavirus, Television actor Rubina Dilaik has taken to social media to spread the ‘power of positivity’ amongst her fans. On Tuesday afternoon, the actor shared a motivational video that chronicles her entire journey of isolation after she contracted the contagious virus. Rubina Dilaik said, “It feels so good to interact with you after falling sick and then my quarantine period which was over. This time has been very, very, very difficult and disruptive for all of us, not just physically but mentally and physically also”.

She added, “How I have spent my isolation is just through the plethora of stories that I have been reading and getting to know about how people have come together to help each other during such crisis”. When there was nothing left to do during her quarantine, Rubina Dilaik would get inspired by normal stories of people helping each other amidst this scarce situation. The star continued, “I have got to know about these college students who gathered funds to feed people on street, these amazing bunch of doctors who have started free app for consultations, where people can go and check on their situation free of cost. So, such kind of acts really give me a hope about positivity and the good side where we can focus our energies on. I am very sure that this power of positivity is something that we should really focus on these times”.

The actor further urged her fans to hold on to the power of positivity. “It is a request from me to all my beautiful people, to all my fans and followers that let’s just help each other, let’s just help someone next door, let’s just help our locals in whatever possible way and spread the power of positivity”. While sharing the video she wrote,

2020-21 has been by far the most difficult time that our generation is going through. As I was lying in bed, covid ridden and scrolling through my social media, the enormity of the situation was weighing down on me. But, there is something else that I noticed too. And that is what I want to focus on from now on. I feel so blessed to be in this world full of such good human beings doing such good work for our community. Here goes my bit to add to their good work. Let's carry on with this #POWEROFPOSITIVITY

(Image: Rubina Dilaik's Instagram)

