'I Have No Words': Shagufta Ali Gets Aid Of Rs 5 Lakh From Madhuri Dixit On Reality Show

Actress Shagufta Ali, who recently opened up about facing a financial crisis due to lack of work, received financial aid of Rs 5 lakh from actor Madhuri Dixit. Shagufta who appeared on the reality show Dance Deewane 3 was offered the amount on behalf of the entire team of the show. While Shagufta appeared on the show, she even spoke about her journey in the entertainment industry over the last 36 years.

The official Instagram page of Colors TV shared a new promo of the upcoming episode where a teary-eyed Shagufta Ali spoke about her struggles in the last few years. The episode will also feature other stars like Anil Kapoor and more appearing on the show as guests. While sharing her journey in Indian cinema and how the last four years have been tough on her part, she said, “The last 32 years among the 36 years have been wonderful. I struggled a lot, worked a great deal too, supported my family and myself. But four years ago, several auditions took place, a lot of things happened but nothing was working out. During that time, the problem with my leg increased because of diabetes, which also affected my eyes. I don't know why but I couldn't tolerate the pain of these four years." She is also heard saying as tears well up in her eyes, "The industry is my home, I have given 36 years to it."

Soon after her emotional words, Madhuri walked up to her on the stage and spoke about an article where she had explained how she had to sell her assets to make ends meet. "You had written that you have nothing to even sell right now. You have reached such a stage today, so from the Dance Deewane team, we would like to do something for you. From them, I would like to give you a cheque of ₹5 lakh." Shagufta replied, "Thank you so much. I have no words."

Due to the lack of work and adverse effects of the COVD-19 pandemic, the actress had to fight a battle for her survival. This led to her ill health with the high blood sugar levels harming her eyes. She is currently undergoing treatment for the same. The actor was diagnosed with diabetes in 2015.

