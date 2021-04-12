'Imlie' Actor Gashmeer Mahajani Shares A Picture With Son From His 'Thread Ceremony'; See

Marathi actor Gashmeer Mahajani, who plays the character of Aditya Kumar Tripathi in Star Plus' Imlie shared an adorable picture with his son, with the most hilarious caption, on social media. On the occasion of his son Vyom's Thread ceremony, (Munj), he shared a picture with his son, in twinning outfits. Check out their twinning picture below.

Gashmeer Mahajani shares a picture with his son

Gashmeer Mahajani posed shirtless, in a white lungi and his son Vyom was also dressed in a similar way. The father-son duo wore a few sacred neckpieces around their necks. Gashmeer held his son's head and put up a hilarious caption, which he shared with the picture, "Nariyal paani ðŸ¥¥ anyone??? ðŸ˜‡"(sic). The thread ceremony of the Munj ceremony is a ritual followed by the Hindus wherein a sacred thread is worn by Hindu boys, followed by a series of rituals and steps. The ceremony is performed when the boy is growing up, and initially, it marked the point where boys could start their formal education. As a part of the ritual, some hair is also shaved off the boy's head, and Gashmeer Mahajani put up the caption because the shaved off the head of his son looked like a coconut.

Gashmeer Mahajani's Instagram picture was loved by his followers on social media. Many of his followers sent comments like 'cute', 'super cute', 'looking cute both', on his Instagram post, while several left emojis under his post. On Instagram follower also left a cute comment under Gashmeer Mahajani's Instagram post, "I bet the cutest coconut has the sweetest water inside, thanks to his parentsðŸ˜Š but certain coconuts aren’t meant to be brokenðŸ¥°"(sic). Another Instagram user left a comment for Gashmeer Mahajani's son and called him "Chote gashmeerðŸ˜ðŸ¥°ðŸ‘"(sic).

On the work front, Gashmeer Mahajani stars in the TV show Imlie along with actors Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh. The series is a remake of a Bengali TV show Ishti Kutum. The show follows the story of Imlie, a village belle, who is forced to marry a journalist after they seek shelter in a hut during heavy rains. On reaching the city, Imlie realizes that her husband is already engaged and soon to be married to a woman named Malini.

