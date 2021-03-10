Imlie March 9 Written Update: Family Worries About Imlie As She Leaves Without Informing

Imlie March 9 episode begins with Imlie sitting at her home in Pagdandiya while Satyakam and Mithi get Imlie's favourite dishes. Imile then asks them why they were treating her like a VIP. Dulari then worries that if her family has thrown her out of the house then she will have to live here, thus becoming a problem for them. Satyakam then stops her and reminds her how she was alive because of Imlie to which she says that she will not say anything. Read further ahead to know Imlie March 9 written update.

Imlie March 9 written update

Imlie states how she came back home without informing anyone

Imlie March 9 episode continues with Satyakam threatening everyone not to make Imile cry at any cost. Mithi then asks Imlie as to why did she come all of a sudden to which she said that she had a dream with Adi shouting so she came running without informing anyone in the family. Satyakam then tells her to inform her in-laws that she is in Pagdandiya.

Family plans to go to Pagdandiya

Meanwhile, the family pack their bags to go to Pagdandiya in order to look for Imlie but Adi stops them. As they argue, Imlie calls and informs Adi that she is at her home to which Adi tells everyone that nobody needs to go now. Then some of the family members talk to Imlie and mention how they were all tensed about her to which she says that she was missing Amma that’s why she went suddenly.

Adi shouts at Malini

As Malini expresses her sadness with Adi on Imlie leaving without informing, he yells at her, leaving Malini stunned. Pankaj then intervenes and tells him that he should not speak to his wife this way while Malini cries in front of Aparna complaining how Adi vents out all his anger on her without mentioning what’s wrong. Aparna then suggests that she take Adi away for a few days and spend some quality time together.

Satyakam’s son arrives home

As Imlie cries outside her home, Satyakam’s son arrives and she hugs him. He then gives her a rose and a pair of earrings that she was searching for at the fair. She then thanks him for the gift and asks him whether he misses everybody. She also states how everyone misses him too to which he states that no one has the time to think about him. He then mentions that his father informed him about her marriage and adds how he would not have let this happen if he was here to which Imlie agrees.