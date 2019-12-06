Indian TV Couples That Have Enamored Audiences And Given Couple Goals

Indian TV is full of amazing couples that have great chemistry and give fans of the show major couple goals. With so many romance shows on Indian TV channels, there are bound to be some shows that have couples that stand out from the rest. Here are some of the most popular and beloved TV couples on Indian television.

Abhi-Pragya

Read|Nakuul Mehta: All You Need To Know About His New Series 'BAE Control'

Kumkum Bhagya has been on the air for over 1500 episodes, and over the course of the show, fans have seen many couples come into the show. But the one couple that fans loved the most was the relationship between Abhi and Pragya. While the two are having some problems in the current arc of the series, the couple is still one that fans expect will work things out and get back together.

Kartik-Naira

Read|Sanaya Irani: Here Are Some Of The Actor's Most Casual Outfits

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. The popular romance show has been on the air since 2009 and has given fans several adorable couples that they have rooted for over the course of the show. Kartik and Naira's relationship has been one that has captured the hearts of all the fans who have watched the show for years.

Aditya-Zoya

Read|Indian Horror Shows: The Best Shows Of The Genre On Television Right Now

Bepannah is one of the most adored romance shows on TV. Anyone who is in the mood to watch some romance will definitely find some satisfaction after watching a few episodes of the show. Currently, the most popular couple on the show is Aditya and Zoya.

Read|Drashti Dhami: Best Indian Looks Of The Geet Hui Sabse Parayi Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.