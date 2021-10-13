India's Best Dancer 2: Geeta Kapur Shuts Ears As Terence Recites Poem For Her & Malaika

India's Best Dancer 2 with the tagline 'Best Ka Next' is all set to kick off on Sony Television. The first season of the dance reality show was aired in 2020. The show is back again with the new edition with Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis as judges. Several promo clips have been released on social media where the contestants can be seen showing off their stunning dancing skills. A few clips also show the fun moments of the judges as they witness the dance auditions.

In a latest promo clip shared by Sony TV on their official Instagram handle, choreographer Terence Lewis can be seen reciting a poem, while Geeta Kapur and Malaika Arora can be seen making fun of it.

Malaika, Geeta & Terence have fun on the sets of India's Best Dancer 2

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Sony TV dropped a promo clip from the upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer 2. In the video clip, Geeta can be seen closing her ears while asking Terence to recite a poem. Terence begins, "Jungle mein Cheetah hai, Malaika ke bagal mein Geeta hai. Aise dancer ko bulao jisne dance seekha hai (There is a Cheetah in the jungle and Malaika has Geeta on her side. Call a dancer who is trained)."

Sharing the clip, Sony TV wrote, "Dance ke Dr.T hone ke saath hi @terence_here ke paas kavitaye likhne ka bhi talent hai! Join him on his quest to find the #BestKaNextAvatar in #IndiasBestDancer Season 2 jo shuru ho raha hai sirf 79 hours mein, 16th October se, har Saturday aur Sunday, raat 8 baje sirf Sony par."

The dance reality show will premiere on TV from October 16. Earlier, Sony TV released a promo where a contestant named Raktim, who hails from Assam's Guwahati, took over the stage and left all the judges stunned. Malaika reacted to his performance, "I truly felt love was in the air."

Backed by Frames Productions, Sony TV's India's Best Dancer was launched in February 2020. After several episodes, the shoots were halted owing to the ongoing COVID pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. The work was then resumed in July 2020. Tiger Pop aka Ajay Singh had won the trophy in November. The original season was hosted by Bharti Singh and her husband and comedian Haarsh Limbachiyaa, however, the new season will be hosted by Maniesh Paul.

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial