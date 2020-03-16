'India's Best Dancer' Update For March 14 And 15: Who Are The Top-12 Contestants?

India's Best Dancer is the latest dance reality show premiered on February 29, 2020. The television's dance reality show is judged by popular dance celebrities like Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis, whereas Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are the hosts of the show. India’s Best Dancer airs on Sony TV every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm and streams on SonyLIV. Here is what happened in the latest weekend's episodes of the show, aired on March 14 and March 15, 2020.

India’s Best Dancer written update of March 14, 2020 -

The weekend episode started with the Mega Audition round, where the real battle amongst the contestant to reach in the 'Top-12' began. The dancers went through a choreography round where two contestants performed individually, followed by a dance-off battle between them. It started with a face-off between Ram and Shweta, while Ram’s solo performance was showered with applause, Shweta’s unique fusion of Bharatanatyam and Hip Hop style dance got her a standing ovation.

Followed by the second dance-off battle between Sonal and Vishnu, Rutuja, Sadhwi and Sanjana. Sadhwi and Rutuja became the first two contestants to secure a place in the ‘Top 12’. Later, the fourth dance-off battle took place between Aman and Himanshi. And the final face-off took place between Adnan and Shubham, who also received a countless amount of praises from the judges.

India’s Best Dancer written update of March 15, 2020

In Saturday's episode, Sadhwi and Rutuja became the first two dancers to enter the Top-12. The Mega Audition began with a stunning performance of the choreographers, Amardeep, Pratik, Paul, Himanshu, Tushar and Pankaj. The performance was followed by a face-off challenge between Prince and Mukul. While Mukul’s solo performance gave the judges goosebumps, Prince’s solo dance also received compliments.

Later Jatin's performance turned out to be a disappointment to Geeta Maa’s expectation. But, Tiger’s solo performance made every choreographer go gaga over his dance. The next contestants to enter the battle were Mahammad and Harsh, they both received a standing ovation for their performance however, Mahammad succeeded in entering the ‘Top 12’. The final top-12 contestants were Parmdeep, Mukul, Subhranil, Himanshi, Raj, Sonal, Shweta and Adnan.

