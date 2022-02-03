Inside Karishma Tanna And Varun Bangera's Haldi Ceremony With Floral Decorations; Watch

After the grand wedding of Naagin actor Mouni Roy with Suraj Nambiar in Goa, fans are gearing up to witness the beautiful nuptials of Qayamat Ki Raat actor Karishma Tanna with beau Varun Bangera. The duo has kicked off pre-wedding festivities and opted for a white floral theme for their Haldi ceremony. As per several media reports, Tanna and Bangera will tie the knot on February 5 in an elegant Gujarati and South Indian traditional wedding ceremony.

Inside Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's Haldi ceremony

Taking to her Instagram on February 3, the 38-year-old actor shared a look into her Haldi ceremony. In the picture, the Naagin fame can be seen in a beautiful white traditional attire whilst donning customized floral jewellery made from Tagarkali fresh flowers designed by Floral Art & Design Studio. She shared the picture with the caption, ''Happiness galore, the smile says it all.''

Tanna also shared videos of the exquisite floral decoration of the venue by Samani Decorators. As per the pictures shared on the decorator's official social media handle, the ceremony is held on the roof as the place is decorated with colourful flowers to go with the theme. Additionally, chairs were decorated with yellow and red ribbons to match the theme of the celebration.

A video from the actor's Haldi ceremony also surfaced on the internet, where the soon-to-be-married couple appeared jovial as friends and family carried out the celebration. Take a look at all the pictures and videos from Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's Haldi ceremony.

As per a report from Pinkvilla, the couple organized the Haldi ceremony whilst adhering to the COVID-19 protocols and only invited close friends and family to the event. The Mehendi ceremony will be held on Friday in attendance of close friends and family.

(Image: Instagram/@soapboxprelations/karishmaktanna)