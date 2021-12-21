See Karishma Tanna's Boyfriend Varun Bangera's Full Of 'love' Birthday Wish For Her

Television and film actor Karishma Tanna rang into her 38th birthday today. Heartwarming birthday wishes and blessings have been pouring in for the birthday girl ever since midnight. However, the most loved-up wish came from her rumoured fiance Varun Bangera. Here is how Karishma's rumoured fiance wished her on her birthday and made them Instagram official.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Karishma Tanna has been reacting to all birthday wishes coming her way. The actor also shared Varun Bangera's special birthday wish for her which had them in a loved-up pose. In the picture, Karishma Tanna could be seen getting a peck on her forehead from Varun Bangera while she pouted. Sharing the picture, Varun Bangera wrote, "Happy Birthday Love," and added a red heart emoji.

Karishma Tanna's birthday celebration

Karishma Tanna seemingly had a midnight birthday celebration with her rumoured beau. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos from her birthday celebration. She was seen wearing a black coloured outfit while she sat before a chocolate cake. Sharing the photos, Karishma Tanna wrote, "Happiness." The actor also penned "Thanks V" at the end hinting at her rumoured fiance Varun.

Is Karishma Tanna engaged?

While the TV star did not confirm the rumours about her engagement with Varun Bangera, her friends did the work for her. Karishma and Varun's common friend Suved Lohia took to his Instagram stories in November to share a loved up picture of the two. Sharing the photo, in which Karishma was seen sitting on Varun's lap, "Two hearts one beat, two bodies one soul. Congratulations to my man Varun Bangera and my KT." Their mutual friend Suved also shared a photo with the two of them via Instagram. The photo had Karishma Tanna standing between Suved and her beau Varun Bangera. Sharing the picture, he wished Varun Bangera a happy birthday.

TV producer Ekta Kapoor also confirmed Karishma Tanna's engagement with Varun Bangera. Earlier in November, Ekta Kapoor shared a photo with Karishma Tanna and Harleen Sethi from a party. Sharing the selfie, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "I am so happy this girl is getting married." Harleen Sethi further confirmed Ekta Kapoor was pointing at Tanna while writing about marriage.

