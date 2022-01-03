Is Jimmy Leaving 'Yellowstone'? Who Will Replace Jefferson White In 'Yellowstone' Season 5

The fourth instalment of Paramount Network's Yellowstone reached a booming conclusion on Sunday night in its last episode. While the season's last episode settled a portion of the narratives from all through the season, it also drops hints about the next season set in the Yellowstone universe. After watching season 4 of the hit Paramount series, which premiered on November 21, many Yellowstone viewers are wondering if Jefferson White is leaving the series or if he is appearing in a spin-off version of the series. While fans are excited about another spin-off, this new undertaking implies that they will likewise need to bid farewell to one of the mothership's most cherished character-Jimmy.

Jimmy's departure in the last episode

In the finale of season 4, it really looked like the personality of Jimmy was going to be more settled in the Montana farm than he's been in a long while. While he was working at Four Sixes, there he experienced passionate feelings for Emily. Their romantic tale was super satisfying, particularly as opposed to what we saw with him and Mia, who appeared to just think often about him with regards to the rodeo and his accomplishments there. Jimmy left in the last episode, we saw him get a goodbye from each of his companions at the bunkhouse.

Who will take over Jimmy's character in season 5?

As per sources, Carter will take Jimmy's spot on the show. In past seasons from what we have seen up until this point, Jimmy came from a very disturbing background, Carter will also be seen playing a similar character as Jimmy. According to the speculations going around Carter will be adopted by Rip and Beth.

Jimmy's character will have a spin-off story?

There are speculations that actor Jefferson White will be part of the new series set in Texas, telling a totally different story. It will be a spin-off of his character in the Yellowstone series.

Image: INSTAGRAM-YELLOWSTONE,_JEFFERSONWHITE