Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates For January 31: Pari Agrees To Get Married

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is a popular Hindi TV serial that goes live daily on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm. The serial based on the life of Pari and Yogi. Pari falls for a young man with speech and hearing impairment, named Yogi, who thinks Pari is just like him. Read on to know about the written update of the latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein for January 31, 2020.

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein written update for January 31

Yogi tries to drop some hints for Pari so that she gets married to someone and settle down in life. Pari hears this and loses her temper and asks who is he to say that, since his father and her mother both are behind her and now he is too. Yogi signals why did she leave him on his father’s words and Pari answers that she did it for him and asks him to leave. Neha tells him to leave as she will take care of Pari.

Pari’s mother then suggests requests Gunjan to ask Yogi again to convince Pari for marriage and says men are untrustworthy. Pari’s mother says so because Pari’s father had betrayed her. Gunjan says that all men are not the same. Yogi returns home and reveals that Pari is going back to Chennai.

Pari joins them and warns her mother as she continues alleging that the Srivastav family spoiled her daughter’s life. Neighbours come over and enquire about the situation and wonder if it’s true. The family reveals that she is lying and this disperses everyone. Yogi angrily picks up the mug to hit her, but the family manages to hold him back. Pari lays emphasis on the fact that Yogi never misbehaves with elders and today he did because of her filthy nature. In the end, Pari agrees to marry and asks where the guy is.

