Ayushmann Khurrana Is Elated To Reunite With Neena Gupta & Gajraj Rao For His Next

Actor's Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao's mature performance and on-screen romance on Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho won hearts of the people and critics alike. The duo will once again reunite with Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In a recent interview with a leading news portal, Ayushmann Khurrana said that he could not have wished for better co-stars, who played his on-screen parents in the 2019 comedy drama.

He also went on to say that Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao are the most loved on-screen parents for audiences today. He further said that he was extremely thrilled when he got to know that he is collaborating with them again on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. This time their relationship is a little different compared to that in Badhaai Ho.

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao will be seen as his nemesis in the upcoming relationship drama. The senior actors, who have slipped into the roles of Jitendra Kumar's parents in the upcoming film, will be seen fiercely opposing the union of their on-screen son with his love interest, which is essayed by Ayushmann Khurrana. Read on to know more details.

All about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and is expected to release on February 21. The movie has been bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series. The film acts as a second instalment to its previous hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Just like its previous film, this film too aims to highlight an important factor through light-hearted humour.

