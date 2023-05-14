Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth Share Cute Moment As They Pose For Paps After Baby Shower

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are all set to embrace parenthood. They recently hosted their baby shower. Several photos and videos from the baby shower are doing the rounds on social media.

The couple was spotted outside the venue. Ishita looked pretty in a pink silk saree with a zari border. She completed her look with a golden antique necklace, earrings, bangles, and rings. Ishita opted for a sleek bun adorned with gajra. On the other hand, Vatsal wore a white kurta teamed with matching pyjama pants. Gulaal was applied on their faces. In one of the videos, Vatsal can be seen kissing his wife on her cheeks. In another one, he can be seen kissing her baby bump. Take a look at the videos below:

Ishita Dutta on planning baby shower on Mother's Day

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ishita Dutta shared that it was a coincidence that she kept her baby shower on Mother's Day. She said, " I honestly had forgotten about Mother's Day. I was so busy with my shifting and my prepping for the baby and all of this. The other day, when I was sending out invites, I suddenly realised, 'Oh my God, it's on a Sunday. It's Mother's Day. So it's gonna be super, super special because it's on a very special day."

More about Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth's relationship

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth first met each other on the set of their show Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar. Soon, they began dating and got married in an intimate ceremony. They tied the knot in November 2017. The couple managed to keep the news of the actress' pregnancy a secret until she was snapped with her baby bump at the airport on March 16. A few days after, the couple announced their pregnancy with a social media post.