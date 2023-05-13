Ishita Dutta Twins With Vatsal Sheth In Her Dreamy Maternity Photoshoot | Watch

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are expecting their first child and the parents-to-be cannot be more elated. Ever since the Drishyam actress announced the news, the couple has been updating fans with their latest pictures on social media. In a recent post, the couple shared glimpses from their maternity photo shoot.

On May 12, Ishita Dutta took to her Instagram to share a video from the maternity photo shoot. In the video, Ishita and her husband Vatsal Sheth twinned in powder pink outfits. Sharing the video, the Drishyam actor wrote in the caption, “No words to express this feeling."

In the video, Ishita donned a pink coloured long gown with a thigh-high slit and tied her hair in a bun. Meanwhile, her husband Vatsal wore the same colour suit over a plain white shirt. The couple posed against the picturesque backdrop, which seemed to be set up indoors.

As soon as Ishita posted the video, her fans and followers rushed to the comment section to shower her with compliments. Actor Tanvi Thakkar user wrote, “Omggg this is gorgeous 😍😍😍😍😍”. Other comments read, “Omg!! Cutest 😍😍”, “This is beautiful!!❤️❤️❤️❤️😍 Love you guys!!” and “Cutest couple ever! Congrats😍”.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth twin in jumpsuits

Recently, the parents-to-be attended a movie screening in the city. The couple walked the red carpet hand-in-hand and both wore a full jumpsuit. While Ishita wore a lilac jumpsuit, Vatsal Sheth paired a denim blue dungaree over a plain white T-shirt. Ishita took to her Instagram to share a picture of the event with the caption, “Twinning 💜 In case you are wondering he copied me.”

About Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth relationship

The couple first met on the set of their show Rishton Ka Saudagar- Baazigar. They started dating soon and tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in November 2017. Ishita Dutta announced her pregnancy via a social media post on March 31 this year.