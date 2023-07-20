Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth Share First Glimpse Of Newborn Son

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcomed their baby boy on July 19. They confirmed the news with a photo they posted from the hospital. They were blessed with their first child after five years of marriage.

3 things you need to know

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth tied the knot on November 28, 2017.

They announced their pregnancy in March, earlier this year.

In a photo, Ishita held her baby close to her bosom.

Ishita-Vatsal thank fans for wishes

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth took to social media and shared the first glimpse of their newborn baby. In the photo, the actress held her baby boy close to her and Vatsal lovingly embraced them from behind. The new parents seemed elated upon starting this new phase in their relationship.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, they wrote, "Us. We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes."

(Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth embraced parenthood after five years of marriage | Image: Vatsal Sheth/Instagram)

Earlier, reports suggested both the baby and the mother were fine and they will be discharged on Friday.