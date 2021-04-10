'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' April 9 Written Update: Riddhima Tricks Vansh, Steals The Black Box

The April 9 episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 begins with Vansh reaching the wrong address. Meanwhile, Ishani gets suspicious of Riddhima’s ‘fake death’ drama as she warns her of the consequences she’ll face if Dadi gets to know of it. To accomplish her deal with Vyom, Riddhima visits Vansh’s office to steal the black box. Read the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update for more.

Vansh gets tricked by Riddhima

The Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 April 09 episode begins with Vansh heading towards the marked address. However, when he reaches the spot, he realises that Riddhima has once again tricked him with the wrong address. Meanwhile, Ishaani gets in a heated conversation with Riddhima. She gets suspicious of Riddhima’s fake death drama and warns her that she will have to face the consequence if Dadi comes to know about the same.

In absence of Vansh, Riddhima reaches his office to get the black box. After scouting for log, she finds the black box and calls Vyom to inform him about the deal’s accomplishment. Vyom gets happy hearing the news and mocks Vansh. Riddhima suggests that she’ll keep the black box near the garbage can and asks Vyom to pick it up.

Ridhimma and Siya get into an argument

Siya is on a telephonic conversation with Vyom as she urges him to meet her. Vyom asks her to keep her emotions in control. Passing by, Riddhima hears their conversation and confronts Siya, making her aware of Vyom’s devious persona. This makes Siya furious and she quizzes Riddhima about her relationship with Vyom.

Riddhima disagrees to reveal any of it amidst her deal with Vyom. Meanwhile, live on-call, Vyom enjoys the catfight. Siya warns Riddhima to stop interfering in her personal life. An upset Riddhima leaves the room.

Kabir calls Riddhima

Vansh gets aware of Riddhima’s connection with the black box. Angre confirms saying that Riddhima has stolen the black box. Vansh reassures him saying that the black box is of no use without the key. After a while, Riddhima and Vansh get together and share a few romantic moments. Riddhima gets into a dilemma as to whether reveal the truth to Vansh or not.

Amidst this, Kabir calls Riddhima on her phone. Kabir confesses his love for Riddhima again and asks her to free him. Riddhima hears the police siren via her phone, guards arrive and state that the neighbours have complained after hearing Kabir’s screams. Cops arrive and see Kabir tied with ropes. However, Riddhima manages to trick them by saying that Kabir is mentally unstable and needs special treatment.

Things heat up between Kiara-Vansh-Riddhima

Kiara enters Vansh’s room and urges him that they should drink wine in the same glass. Riddhima too arrives in the room and breaks the glass. Kiara leaves to get new glasses while Riddhima asks her to get three for each one of them. Vansh says he’ll drink the wine from the bottle itself and Kiara also agrees on the same. Things heat up between the trio as they start arguing.

