Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update April 1: Vyom Tries To Free Riddhima From VR Mansion

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 April 1 episode, Vyom comes to meet Riddhima and asks her what she had been doing there. He unties her and asks her to leave. Vyom tells Riddhima that he was scared when Vansh informed him he had killed her. Vyom asks her to leave and says he does not want the black box. However, Riddhima says that their deal is not complete and asks Vyom to tie her again. Vansh and Angre reach there but Vyom leaves from there before they arrive. Vansh and Angre find Riddhima tied up.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update April 1, 2021

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode written update: Siya takes a look at Vyom's picture and thinks about how handsome he looks. She says many girls like him but he chose her. Ishani comes there and suggests Siya meet Vyom. Ishani says Siya's advice worked for her and Angre and she should now listen to her advice. Ishani burns Siya's old clothes and decides to give her a makeover. Dadi is resting in her room when Vyom enters and sits on the chair. She starts yelling at him and asks him how he dared to enter her room without her permission. Vyom asks Dadi to keep quiet and says if he tells her truth to everyone, they will start hating her and Vansh might also kill her.

Meanwhile, Vansh goes to Riddhima and asks her who had visited her. Riddhima says no one had come to see her and Vansh asks her not to start her drama again. Vansh asks her to tell the truth one last time and Riddhima says she's telling the truth. Vansh asks Riddhima who she is saving and Riddhima says she's not saving anyone. Vansh ties her and asks her not to test his patience level. Angre comes there and informs Vansh that Dadi's health is deteriorating. He goes to see Dadi and she is about to tell him something but she falls asleep.

Later, Ishani gets Siya ready for Vansh and asks her to go to Vyom's house in Vansh's car. Vansh checks the camera feed and sees Riddhima. He calls Angre and asks him who told him he had called. Angre says there must be some misunderstanding and later Vansh notices Kiara outside the secret door and goes to meet her. Vansh goes to meet Kiara and checks her phone logs. After checking her phone he returns back. Ishani gives Siya Vansh's car keys and asks her to go on a date with Vyom. However, Vansh arrives there and questions Siya's whereabouts.

Siya gets mad at Vansh and says he cannot stop her from doing anything she wants. Vansh locks her in a room and she yells at him angrily. He then goes to Angre and asks him to free Riddhima and go back home. Angre does as said and Riddhima asks for water. Vansh gives Riddhima something to drink and asks her to prove it, that she is Riddhima.

(Image Source: Still from the show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2)