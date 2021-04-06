Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update April 6: Ishani Learns Vansh Used Angre As A Puppet

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 April 6 episode, Riddhima wakes up startled, after she dreams Vansh has caught her red-handed, stealing the black box. Vyom calls her and enquires about the deal and when she talks to him, Vansh comes there and snatches the phone from her. He asks Riddhima who she was talking to and she does not answer. Vansh hands her a glass of juice and asks her to drink it, adding that it has truth serum in it. Riddhima says she will let Dadi know that he mixed truth serum in it and Vansh asks her to go ahead, saying that Dadi will kill her if she comes to know. Riddhima then decides to keep things between them for her safety and Vansh's.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode written update: Siya goes to meet Vyom and compliments his physique. He gifts her something and she decides to go and change. Meanwhile, Dadi and Chanchal talk about Vyom and Chanchal shares her concern over Siya. Dadi says Siya will come back soon because she is not a kid. Later, Riddhima comes to Dadi and asks her if she's still upset with her. Dadi says anyone who will cause harm to the VR mansion will be punished severely. Aryan meets Vansh and asks for his gun back, from Vansh. Vansh returns Aryan's gun to him and says he does not deserve to get the gun back but he forgives Aryan.

Later, Aryan says Vansh only cares for Riddhima and does not understand that Riddhima will ruin him one day. Vansh says he's too smart to let anyone ruin him. He gets a message and smiles, asking Aryan to leave. Vansh picks up Riddhima's glass and gets the fingerprint on the glass. He uses it to unlock Riddhima's phone and when he does not find any number in her phone, he calls her smart. Riddhima, who has been watching everything from a distance says that she learnt it from Vansh. Aryan and Kiara are in a conversation when Ishani comes to them, asking for a painkiller.

When Ishani reveals Angre is in pain, Aryan is shocked to know Angre is alive. Ishani senses Aryan is hiding something and asks him if he attacked Angre. Aryan says he did attack Angre and Ishani shoots him. However, Aryan stays alive and realises that when he shot Vansha and Angre, his bullets were fake, which is why they remained alive. Siya drapes a saree and comes to Vyom. He gets impressed by her and gives her a pair of earrings and a bindi. Riddhima calls Vyom and he asks Siya to go away for some time. Riddhima asks Vyom to get her something precious, so she can steal the black box. Ishani scolds Vansh for hurting Angre and Vansh assures Ishani that he will never cause harm to Angre. Later, as Vansh and Angre try to open the black box, Kiara realises she had given the box to Vansh, that night at the party.

(Image Source: Still from the show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2)