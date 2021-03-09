Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update March 9: Anupriya Learns Riddhima Is Still Pregnant

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 March 9 episode, Kabir and Aryan run from Vansh and Angre who points a gun at them. Vansh threatens Kabir and Aryan to take off their costumes and is shocked to find out Kabir. He says he knew Kabir was involved in bringing him down. Aryan tries to defend himself and says Kabir threatened to kill him which is why he got involved. Kabir tells Vansh that if he hurts him, he will break the ruby into pieces. Vansh says the ruby Kabir has only cost him â‚¹50 and he made a plan to catch the culprit.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update March 9

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Kabir is surprised to learn the truth and asks Vansh not to shoot him. Vansh is about to kill Kabir when the lights go off and Kabir disappears. Angre wonders where Kabir disappeared and Vansh says he likes to see the fear in the eyes of his enemies. Meanwhile, Anupriya reveals that she saved Kabir. He thanks her for saving his life and asks forgiveness, for behaving rudely with her. Kabir says he will not spare Vansh while Anupriya asks him to stay alert all the time. Riddhima comes home and is speaking about her sonography. Kabir and Anupriya learn that Riddhima's child is alive and she decides to kill her child. Kabir asks Anupriya to promise, that she won't harm Riddhima's child.

Chanchal and Ishani also learn that Riddhima lied to them about her baby. While Ishani plans to kill Riddhima's baby as soon as possible, Chanchal thinks about what she could do to change the good news into bad news. Riddhima comes to Vansh and hugs him. She finds him in a good mood and asks him what the matter is. Vansh says everything is in his control now. Riddhima tells him about her mood swings and Vansh asks if she would like to eat icecream. Vansh gets icecreams of all flavours and they eat together. Riddhima is asleep when Anupriya is about to stab him.

Vansh tells Riddhima that he wants to see her and their baby safe. He says all his enemies will get a shock in the next 72 hours. He tells Riddhima that they will move to London after that and he has made all arrangements. Anupriya then lies to Vansh and tells him that he has received a parcel. Vansh goes to the gate but finds no one there. Anupriya decides to kill Riddhima by the time Vansh is out to get the parcel.