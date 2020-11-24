'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update November 23, 2020: Riddhima Agrees To Marry Kabir

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 November 23 episode starts as Riddhima thinks about what will Kabir do in six hours. She recalls his words and says that Kabir can do anything in his greed as he can really harm Ishani and her baby. Riddhima says that she has to do something before things get worse. Read Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the latest episode.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update, Nov 23, 2020:

Dadi tells Riddhima that Chanchal and Anupriya have given her this suggestion of getting Riddhima and Kabir married. Dadi says that she told them that it is Riddhima’s life so it will be her decision only. She asks Riddhima if she wants to have this relation. Kabir keeps a cutter at Ishani’s neck and then points it towards her back. He signs “Riddhima”.

A flashback shows Vansh bringing Ishani to a baby’s room where she sees many toys. Vansh asks Ishani about how did she like the surprise of "pink toys for a girl and blue toys for boy". She says that her delivery is still far away, but Vansh’s excitement is more than hers and she loves Vansh for that. Vansh says that he has thought about baby names also. Sakshi if it is a girl and Aditya if it is a boy. Ishani asks Vansh to put the brakes but Vansh says that he is excited and happy to become an uncle and wants to become the world’s best uncle. Ishani says that Vansh is still the best. Just as they say that they love each other and hug, Riddhima smiles seeing them. The flashback ends.

Riddhima thinks that it is tough for her to say yes and no. Ishani says “Riddhima, its simple, say no”. Dadi asks Ishani to let Riddhima answer as she wants to know it from Riddhima. Just as Anupriya asks Riddhima to answer, Riddhima nods. Dadi and everyone get shocked. Kabir takes back the cutter. Ishani claps and says “wow Riddhima, now I know your entire plan. You got Vansh killed, Siya is in that dying state, you are marrying here, superb”. Dadi cries but Kabir and Anupriya smile. Riddhima thinks that she wishes she could tell everyone that she is doing this to save Ishani and her child.

Ishani tells Riddhima that she hates her and her character today. Chanchal asks what’s wrong if Riddhima wants to move on, and as Kabir is family. Just as Chanchal asks what’s dadi’s decision, dadi goes out. Riddhima thinks that she has broken dadi’s trust and asks for dadi to forgive her. Everyone goes and Riddhima cries. Kabir gives a handkerchief to Riddhima, but she throws it away. Kabir says that he had told Riddhima that she had to say yes. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

