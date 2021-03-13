Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update Of March 13: Vansh Gets Shot

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 March 13 episode, Vansh, after abducting Riddhima, takes her to a jungle where he has all the preparations of a marriage ready. On seeing the setup, Riddhima starts to cry and prays for Vansh to come and save her.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

Kabir puts a Chunri on Riddhima's head

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Riddhima keeps on shouting why did Vansh leave her. Kabir, amused by Riddhima's antics, asks the pandit not to worry and get the marriage done. Vansh tells the pandit that once the rasams are completed he will drop the Pandit back to his family. Vansh opens the ropes of Riddhima's hand while threatening her not to try anything. He puts a chunri over her head and declares that the bride and groom are ready. Riddhima on the other hand is confident that Vansh will not leave her here alone.

Vansh comes to save Riddhima

As Kabir and Riddhima are about to start doing the rounds, Vansh is seen riding on a bike. When Kabir and Riddhima are about to start their seventh and last phera, they see someone come on a bike and hit the havan kund. The pandit runs away while Riddhima falls down. Vansh extends his hand to her, she takes his hand while removing the garlands and starts to leave with him. Kabir angry by the interference shouts "Who are you? don't you know I am a policeman". On hearing this, Vansh removes the scarf from his face. Riddhima, elated to see Vansh, hugs him with relief.

Anupriya saves Vansh's life

Kabir is baffled on seeing Vansh and asks him how is he alive. Vansh recalls that Anupriya brought him out of the room full of smoke and sprinkled water on him to wake him up. She thanks God for saving Vansh and apologises to him for all her wrongdoings. She says that she was blind in her son's life but was never treated with respect by Kabir, unlike Vansh who was always good to her. Vansh asks Anupriya where is Riddhima and she tells him their location.

Vansh is shot

The declaration leads to a fight between Vansh and Kabir and ends with Kabir holding Riddhima and threatening to kill her. Vansh calls him a coward and shoots his arm. Kabir flees from the scene while Vansh shoots at him again. During that, someone shoots Vansh from behind. Vansh suspects it to be Chang's men and tells Riddhima that they have to leave. Kabir enters the scene again then with a bomb and tells them that they have no way to escape. This leads to another fight between the two. Kabir pulls the bomb trigger and on seeing this, Riddhima shoots at him. Kabir is unable to escape as the bomb goes off while Vansh and Riddhima run away. Vansh and Riddhima are happy to be reunited again and Vansh fills her maang with his blood and says now you look like Mrs Riddhima Vansh Rai Singh.

Vansh and Riddhima jump off a cliff

Chang's men are back to shoot the couple and Vansh asks Riddhima to run. They run but reach the edge of a cliff with nowhere to go. Vansh finds that his gun is empty of bullets. They look at each other recalling their moments and say we and our baby will always be together. The theme song plays in the background while they jump down the cliff holding hands.