'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update: Vansh Finds Out About The Fake Riddhima In His Home

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Vansh gets to know that his rifle is stolen. When he informs Dadi about it, she asks him if he knows who stole it. Vansh says he knows who stole it and will be punishing that person soon. Dadi asks him to shoot Riddhima, because she is sure Riddhima did it, and Vansh knows it too. Vansh says he cannot kill someone without knowing the truth. After Vansh leaves, Dadi asks Aryan to take matters into his hand and kill Riddhima, if Vansh backs off at the last moment. She tells him if Vansh intervenes when he kills Riddhima, he should kill Vansh too. Aryan and Ishani order a cake and enjoy it, celebrating the end of Riddhima.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update March 22

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 March 22 episode, Dadi and Anupriya have a conversation about the things happening in their mansion. Dadi says Riddhima should not be forgiven and Vansh must kill her. Anupriya says Riddhima is carrying the future of their family but Dadi says Vansh will decide if their baby will have to survive or die, but Riddhima must be punished for her mistakes. Meanwhile, Vansh blindfolds Riddhima and tells her he has something to show her. Riddhima admits that she did not steal diamonds and the rifle. Vansh says she cannot lie to him after wearing the red dress, he made her wear. Riddhima says he gifted it to her but Vansh says it's the same dress she wore at the jungle.

Vansh then points a gun at Riddhima and she tells her that she made a huge mistake. He tells her that he saw her meeting Vyom and handing over the diamonds to him. Meanwhile, Vansh gets a call and hears Riddhima's voice. He realises the Riddhima in front of him is an importer. Angre tries to track the call while Vansh asks Riddhima to send him her location. However, the call gets disconnected and Vansh leaves to search for her. He asks Angre to keep an eye on the fake Riddhima. Later, Aryan tells Vansh to punish the culprit and Vansh slaps him and asks him to mind his business.

The fake Riddhima makes coffee and drops the whole cup on Vansh. She helps him change his shirt and he tells her that he needs to go, as he's in a hurry. She tries hard to stop him but he does not stop. After Vansh leaves, the fake Riddhima calls up Vyom and tells him to leave from where he is because Vansh has left in anger, to meet him. Vyom tells Riddhima to worry about her death, adding that he will welcome his friend soon.