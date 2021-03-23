Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update: Vansh To Set A Trap For Fake Riddhima?

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 march 23 episode, Vyom is seen playing the trumpet when Vansh comes to see him. The guards stop him but Vansh knocks down each of them and breaks in where Vyom is residing. Vyom watches all of this on the CCTV camera. Vansh enters and calls out for Riddhima but no one answers back. Meanwhile, Chanchal goes to Dadi and informs her that the woman living in their house is not Riddhima and asks her to think, who stole her diamonds and rifle.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 march 23 written update: Vansh checks the room in Vyom's adobe and also finds a picture of Riddhima there. Vyom tries to attack Vansh but later says that Vansh is his friend and they should have a drink together. When Vansh enquires about the picture, Vyom says it is his late wife. Vyom says he was shocked to know that Vansh's wife also looks similar to his late wife. Vansh gets a call from Angre, who says he found out about Vyom. Vansh tells Angre about Vyom's late wife, who looks similar to Riddhima. Angre tells Vansh that he learnt Vyom's wife is very much alive.

When Vyom brings the glasses to Vansh, the latter attacks him and asks him to reveal about his wife. Vansh tells Vyom that he knows he sent his wife to the VR mansion and has hidden Riddhima. Vyom admits killing his wife but Vansh leaves from there and says he will come back and deal with him when he finds his Riddhima. Meanwhile, Chanchal asks the fake Riddhima to leave the house. Riddhima scolds Chanchal and tells her that she is Vansh's wife and if anyone harms her, or her baby, she won't spare that person. Chanchan argues with Riddhima and tells her that she's not Vansh's wife and she does not have Vansh's baby. She tries to avoid their accusations and they leave her alone.

Vansh comes back home and Angre finds him injured. He tells Vansh that he found the location of the phone call and it was the VR mansion itself. Vansh says that means he did not get the call at all and looks up to find Riddhima standing by the window. He decides to call her and she tells him she had been calling him for a long time. Vansh flirts with her and after disconnecting the call, tells Angre that the girl living in their house is too smart and they need to set a trap for her, soon. Riddhima calls up Vyom and he tells her to collect the black box before Vansh gets his hands on it. Riddhima then sets on her next mission to get the black box.