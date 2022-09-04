'It Wasn’t Legitimate: Tejasswi Prakash Explains 'fake Accent' In Naagin 6 After Backlash

Tejasswi Prakash-starrer supernatural show Naagin 6 has been keeping fans thoroughly entertained. The plot has become interesting following the leap involving the actor's character Pratha’s twin daughters and their powers.

One of the ongoing tracks in the show was about the actor's character Pratha’s new avatar, who has returned from London to take revenge on her enemies. To stress the foreign origin, Tejasswi had put in an accent, that did not please netizens.

Tejasswi Prakash addresses criticism for her ‘accent’ in Naagin 6

In a recent interview, the actor explained her ‘fake accent’ and said that it was purposeful and not meant to be real. Speaking to YouTuber Janice Sequeira, Tejasswi explained, "I wasn’t following any accent, it wasn’t legitimate. I just wanted to make it sound extremely funny. And if people found it funny, that’s great. Whatever sells. In a time when there are such good things being made, with everything nice and it doesn’t work. My show is working even when not everything happening in it makes sense. You do it convincingly and it sells".

A video, in particular, had become a talking point after Tejasswi's character explained why she was walking late in the night. It was funnily recreated by Janhvi Kapoor in an Instagram reel that went viral. Praising the Dhadak star, the Bigg Boss 15 winner said, “I loved her dedication. She directed the video herself with a friend and I loved how they performed it. They were so much better than me. It’s after she posted the video that people also started making reels and it went viral.”

Recently, Tejasswi celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with beau Karan Kundra. The couple also shared pictures of the same. In the pictures, the couple could be seen standing in front of Lord Ganesha's idol as they posed for the camera. There were two Ganesh idols in the pictures, one made by Karan as his caption indicated. Kundra also thanked actor-host Rithvik Dhanjani for teaching him how to sculpt.

The sixth season of the supernatural show Naagin airs from February 12. Before Tejasswi, actors like Jasmin Bhasin, Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani have also played the titular role.