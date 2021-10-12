Jaan Kumar Sanu Backs Rubina Dilaik After Kashmera Shah's 'fake' Dig At Her

It has been months since the completion of Bigg Boss 14, but the conflicts that emerged on the show seem to still exist. That was evident when Kashmera Shah took a dig at the season's winner Rubina Dilaik. While the latter responded to the attack with peace, that was not enough for the former to lighten her jibes.

While Kashmera received criticism from a section of netizens for her comments, another contestant of the season has now come out in Rubina's support. Jaan Kumar Sanu slammed Kashmera's comments about Rubina and husband Abhinav Shukla having 'fake fans' and 'paid followers.' The singer stated that 'real people and real emotions' too existed.

Jaan Kumar Sanu backs Rubina Dilaik after dig by Kashmera Shah

It all started with Kashmera Shah comparing the ongoing 15th season with that of the previous season, stating the new contestants were much better.

She added, "Superb job team for casting interesting people that are interested in playing the game and don’t spend their entire time in doing yoga and eating apples."

Though no names were mentioned, Rubina responded to the tweet and sent her 'love and strength.'

Kashmera did not mince her words and wrote that she avoided 'fake love and fake strength' and asked her to do the same.

Thank you but I avoid fake love and fake strength. So should u — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) October 10, 2021



Later, she wrote that many celebrities hired 'fake people' and made 'fake acounts' to attack real people. She added when the payments to the people stopped, that was when the 'problem sets in.' 'Don't believe your own created press', 'fake fans' and 'paid followers' were the hashtags she used on the post.

Jaan Kumar Sanu responded to the post and wrote that everything was not fake. Using hashtags like 'get real', he said that he wanted his 'payment' in the form of 'life-long friendship, love, and blessings' from Rubina and Abhinav.

Seriously ? Sab kuch paid nai hota. I think in this era of "purchased fandom" people forget that Real People & Real Emotions still exist !@RubiDilaik I want my "payment" in the form of life-long friendship, love, and blessings from you & @ashukla09 ! 😇❤#GetReal #BB14 #BB15 https://t.co/7j1azxa4U1 — Jaan Kumar Sanu (@jaankumarsanu) October 11, 2021

For the uninitiated, Rubina had won the 14th season in February after spending 141 days in the house. Abhinav was evicted a week before the finale, while Jaan was among the first batch of contestants, spending 50 days in the house. Kashmera had come to the show as a 'challenger', after 2 months of the show and was evicted within 2 weeks.